Background Check Software Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Background check software provides companies and candidates with pre-employment screening solutions. The software is used by organizations to streamline the screening process for new hires and volunteers, as well as organize the data collected through the screening process.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Background Check Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global Background Check Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Background Check Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
On-premise Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Background Check Software include PeopleG2, Instant Checkmate, Checkr, Accio Data, CoreScreening, Employers Choice Online, Orange Tree Employment Screening, FRS Software and Sterling Infosystems, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Background Check Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Background Check Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Background Check Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
On-premise
Cloud-based
Global Background Check Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Background Check Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Enterprise
Government
Others
Global Background Check Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Background Check Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Background Check Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Background Check Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
PeopleG2
Instant Checkmate
Checkr
Accio Data
CoreScreening
Employers Choice Online
Orange Tree Employment Screening
FRS Software
Sterling Infosystems
PreHire Screening Services
TazWorks
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Background Check Software Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Background Check Software Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Background Check Software Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Background Check Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Background Check Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Background Check Software Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Background Check Software Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Background Check Software Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Background Check Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Background Check Software Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Background Check Software Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Background Check Software Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Background Check Software Companies
