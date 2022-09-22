Public Relation Agency Service Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Public Relation Agency Service helps the client company with public relations activities of various additional services and quality services provided by the client company to the public so as to shape a good image, strive for public supprt, enhance the market competitiveness and promoting the steady development.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Public Relation Agency Service in Global, including the following market information:
Global Public Relation Agency Service Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Public Relation Agency Service market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
One-stop Service Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Public Relation Agency Service include Edelman, Weber Shandwick, Fleishman Hillard, Ketchum Public Relations, Burson-Marsteller, MSL, Hill+Knowlton Strategies, Ogilvy and BlueFocus and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Public Relation Agency Service companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Public Relation Agency Service Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Public Relation Agency Service Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
One-stop Service
Customized Service
Global Public Relation Agency Service Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Public Relation Agency Service Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Large Enterprises
Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
Global Public Relation Agency Service Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Public Relation Agency Service Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Public Relation Agency Service revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Public Relation Agency Service revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Edelman
Weber Shandwick
Fleishman Hillard
Ketchum Public Relations
Burson-Marsteller
MSL
Hill+Knowlton Strategies
Ogilvy
BlueFocus
Cohn & Wolfe
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Public Relation Agency Service Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Public Relation Agency Service Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Public Relation Agency Service Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Public Relation Agency Service Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Public Relation Agency Service Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Public Relation Agency Service Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Public Relation Agency Service Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Public Relation Agency Service Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Public Relation Agency Service Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Public Relation Agency Service Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Public Relation Agency Service Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Public Relation Agency Service Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2
