This report contains market size and forecasts of Alkyl Polyglycoside Surfactant in global, including the following market information:

Global Alkyl Polyglycoside Surfactant Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Alkyl Polyglycoside Surfactant Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Alkyl Polyglycoside Surfactant companies in 2021 (%)

The global Alkyl Polyglycoside Surfactant market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

C8 APG Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Alkyl Polyglycoside Surfactant include BASF, DuPont, Akzo Nobel, Seppic, Kao, CRODA, Stepan Company, LG Household & Health Care and Shanghai Fine Chemical and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Alkyl Polyglycoside Surfactant manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Alkyl Polyglycoside Surfactant Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Alkyl Polyglycoside Surfactant Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

C8 APG

C10 APG

C12 APG

Others

Global Alkyl Polyglycoside Surfactant Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Alkyl Polyglycoside Surfactant Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Detergent

Cosmetics

Pesticide Synergist Agent

Others

Global Alkyl Polyglycoside Surfactant Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Alkyl Polyglycoside Surfactant Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Alkyl Polyglycoside Surfactant revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Alkyl Polyglycoside Surfactant revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Alkyl Polyglycoside Surfactant sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Alkyl Polyglycoside Surfactant sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

DuPont

Akzo Nobel

Seppic

Kao

CRODA

Stepan Company

LG Household & Health Care

Shanghai Fine Chemical

Yangzhou Chenhua

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Alkyl Polyglycoside Surfactant Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Alkyl Polyglycoside Surfactant Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Alkyl Polyglycoside Surfactant Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Alkyl Polyglycoside Surfactant Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Alkyl Polyglycoside Surfactant Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Alkyl Polyglycoside Surfactant Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Alkyl Polyglycoside Surfactant Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Alkyl Polyglycoside Surfactant Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Alkyl Polyglycoside Surfactant Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Alkyl Polyglycoside Surfactant Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Alkyl Polyglycoside Surfactant Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Alkyl Polyglycoside Surfactant Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Alkyl Polyglycoside Surfactant Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Alkyl Polyglycoside Surfactant Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Alkyl Polyglycoside Surfactant Compani

