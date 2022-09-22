Alkyl Polyglycoside Surfactant Market
This report contains market size and forecasts of Alkyl Polyglycoside Surfactant in global, including the following market information:
Global Alkyl Polyglycoside Surfactant Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Alkyl Polyglycoside Surfactant Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Alkyl Polyglycoside Surfactant companies in 2021 (%)
The global Alkyl Polyglycoside Surfactant market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
C8 APG Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Alkyl Polyglycoside Surfactant include BASF, DuPont, Akzo Nobel, Seppic, Kao, CRODA, Stepan Company, LG Household & Health Care and Shanghai Fine Chemical and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Alkyl Polyglycoside Surfactant manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Alkyl Polyglycoside Surfactant Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Alkyl Polyglycoside Surfactant Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
C8 APG
C10 APG
C12 APG
Others
Global Alkyl Polyglycoside Surfactant Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Alkyl Polyglycoside Surfactant Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Detergent
Cosmetics
Pesticide Synergist Agent
Others
Global Alkyl Polyglycoside Surfactant Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Alkyl Polyglycoside Surfactant Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Alkyl Polyglycoside Surfactant revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Alkyl Polyglycoside Surfactant revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Alkyl Polyglycoside Surfactant sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Alkyl Polyglycoside Surfactant sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BASF
DuPont
Akzo Nobel
Seppic
Kao
CRODA
Stepan Company
LG Household & Health Care
Shanghai Fine Chemical
Yangzhou Chenhua
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Alkyl Polyglycoside Surfactant Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Alkyl Polyglycoside Surfactant Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Alkyl Polyglycoside Surfactant Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Alkyl Polyglycoside Surfactant Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Alkyl Polyglycoside Surfactant Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Alkyl Polyglycoside Surfactant Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Alkyl Polyglycoside Surfactant Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Alkyl Polyglycoside Surfactant Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Alkyl Polyglycoside Surfactant Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Alkyl Polyglycoside Surfactant Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Alkyl Polyglycoside Surfactant Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Alkyl Polyglycoside Surfactant Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Alkyl Polyglycoside Surfactant Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Alkyl Polyglycoside Surfactant Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Alkyl Polyglycoside Surfactant Compani
