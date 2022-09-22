BIM Software Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

BIM is an intelligent 3D model-based process that gives architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) professionals the insight and tools to more efficiently plan, design, construct, and manage buildings and infrastructure.

This report contains market size and forecasts of BIM Software in Global, including the following market information:

Global BIM Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global BIM Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

3D BIM Management of Design Models Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of BIM Software include Autodesk, Nemetschek, Bentley Systems, Trimble Navigation, Dassault Systemes, RIB Software, Robert Mcneel & Associates, Cadsoft Corporation and Siemens, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the BIM Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global BIM Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global BIM Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

3D BIM Management of Design Models

4D BIM Management of Schedule

5D BIM Management of Costs

Global BIM Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global BIM Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Architects

AEC Engineering Offices

Contractors

Owners

Others

Global BIM Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global BIM Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies BIM Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies BIM Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Autodesk

Nemetschek

Bentley Systems

Trimble Navigation

Dassault Systemes

RIB Software

Robert Mcneel & Associates

Cadsoft Corporation

Siemens

AVEVA Group

Aconex

Beck Technology

Inovaya

Synchro

IES

Hongye Technology

Beijing Explorer Software

Lubansoft

Glodon

PKPM

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 BIM Software Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global BIM Software Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global BIM Software Overall Market Size

2.1 Global BIM Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global BIM Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top BIM Software Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global BIM Software Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global BIM Software Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 BIM Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies BIM Software Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 BIM Software Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 BIM Software Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 BIM Software Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global BIM Software Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 3D BIM Management of Design Models



