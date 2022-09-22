Optical Character Recognition(OCR) Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Optical Character Recognition(OCR) Software is the tool that can convert printed characters into digital text.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Optical Character Recognition(OCR) Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global Optical Character Recognition(OCR) Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Optical Character Recognition(OCR) Software market was valued at 811.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1492.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Web-Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Optical Character Recognition(OCR) Software include Adobe, ABBYY Software House, Hyland Software, Docuphase, Alfresco, ByteScout, OnlineOCR, CVISION Technologies and MB Mygtukynas, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Optical Character Recognition(OCR) Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Optical Character Recognition(OCR) Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Optical Character Recognition(OCR) Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Web-Based
On-Premise
Global Optical Character Recognition(OCR) Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Optical Character Recognition(OCR) Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Personal Perpetual
Enterprise Perpetual
Global Optical Character Recognition(OCR) Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Optical Character Recognition(OCR) Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Optical Character Recognition(OCR) Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Optical Character Recognition(OCR) Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Adobe
ABBYY Software House
Hyland Software
Docuphase
Alfresco
ByteScout
OnlineOCR
CVISION Technologies
MB Mygtukynas
Cognex
FreeOCR
GRM Information Management
Anyline
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Optical Character Recognition(OCR) Software Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Optical Character Recognition(OCR) Software Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Optical Character Recognition(OCR) Software Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Optical Character Recognition(OCR) Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Optical Character Recognition(OCR) Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Optical Character Recognition(OCR) Software Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Optical Character Recognition(OCR) Software Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Optical Character Recognition(OCR) Software Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Optical Character Recognition(OCR) Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Optical Character Recognition(OCR) Software Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Optical Character Recognition(OCR) Softw
