Microservices in Healthcare Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Microservices in Healthcare in Global, including the following market information:

Global Microservices in Healthcare Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Microservices in Healthcare market was valued at 121.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 246.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

On-premise Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Microservices in Healthcare include IBM (US), Oracle (US), Amazon Web Services (US), Microsoft (US), Salesforce.com (US), Broadcom (US), Infosys (India), NGINX (US) and Syntel (US) and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Microservices in Healthcare companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Microservices in Healthcare Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Microservices in Healthcare Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

On-premise

Cloud-based

Global Microservices in Healthcare Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Microservices in Healthcare Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Healthcare Payers

Healthcare Providers

Clinical Laboratories

Life Science Organizations

Others

Global Microservices in Healthcare Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Microservices in Healthcare Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Microservices in Healthcare revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Microservices in Healthcare revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

IBM (US)

Oracle (US)

Amazon Web Services (US)

Microsoft (US)

Salesforce.com (US)

Broadcom (US)

Infosys (India)

NGINX (US)

Syntel (US)

Pivotal Software (US)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Microservices in Healthcare Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Microservices in Healthcare Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Microservices in Healthcare Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Microservices in Healthcare Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Microservices in Healthcare Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Microservices in Healthcare Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Microservices in Healthcare Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Microservices in Healthcare Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Microservices in Healthcare Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Microservices in Healthcare Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Microservices in Healthcare Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Microservices in Healthcare Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Microservices in Healthc

