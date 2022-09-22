Microservices in Healthcare Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Microservices in Healthcare in Global, including the following market information:
Global Microservices in Healthcare Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Microservices in Healthcare market was valued at 121.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 246.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
On-premise Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Microservices in Healthcare include IBM (US), Oracle (US), Amazon Web Services (US), Microsoft (US), Salesforce.com (US), Broadcom (US), Infosys (India), NGINX (US) and Syntel (US) and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Microservices in Healthcare companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Microservices in Healthcare Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Microservices in Healthcare Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
On-premise
Cloud-based
Global Microservices in Healthcare Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Microservices in Healthcare Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Healthcare Payers
Healthcare Providers
Clinical Laboratories
Life Science Organizations
Others
Global Microservices in Healthcare Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Microservices in Healthcare Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Microservices in Healthcare revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Microservices in Healthcare revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
IBM (US)
Oracle (US)
Amazon Web Services (US)
Microsoft (US)
Salesforce.com (US)
Broadcom (US)
Infosys (India)
NGINX (US)
Syntel (US)
Pivotal Software (US)
