Sandasweet (Sandalore) Market
Sandasweet (Sandalore) (CAS 65113-99-7) is a colorless to pale yellow liquid with the molecular formula C14H26O. It is mainly used in various wood-flavored daily chemical flavors, the dosage can reach 10%, and it is rarely used in edible flavors.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Sandasweet (Sandalore) in global, including the following market information:
Global Sandasweet (Sandalore) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Sandasweet (Sandalore) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Sandasweet (Sandalore) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Sandasweet (Sandalore) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Purity 90% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Sandasweet (Sandalore) include Hangzhou Grascent, ACS International, Givaudan and Zhejiang Xinhua Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Sandasweet (Sandalore) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Sandasweet (Sandalore) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Sandasweet (Sandalore) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Purity 90%
Purity 92%
Others
Global Sandasweet (Sandalore) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Sandasweet (Sandalore) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Cosmetics
Household Commodities
Other
Global Sandasweet (Sandalore) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Sandasweet (Sandalore) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Sandasweet (Sandalore) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Sandasweet (Sandalore) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Sandasweet (Sandalore) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Sandasweet (Sandalore) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Hangzhou Grascent
ACS International
Givaudan
Zhejiang Xinhua Chemical
