Sandasweet (Sandalore) (CAS 65113-99-7) is a colorless to pale yellow liquid with the molecular formula C14H26O. It is mainly used in various wood-flavored daily chemical flavors, the dosage can reach 10%, and it is rarely used in edible flavors.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Sandasweet (Sandalore) in global, including the following market information:

Global Sandasweet (Sandalore) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Sandasweet (Sandalore) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Sandasweet (Sandalore) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Sandasweet (Sandalore) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Purity 90% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Sandasweet (Sandalore) include Hangzhou Grascent, ACS International, Givaudan and Zhejiang Xinhua Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Sandasweet (Sandalore) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Sandasweet (Sandalore) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Sandasweet (Sandalore) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Purity 90%

Purity 92%

Others

Global Sandasweet (Sandalore) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Sandasweet (Sandalore) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Cosmetics

Household Commodities

Other

Global Sandasweet (Sandalore) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Sandasweet (Sandalore) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Sandasweet (Sandalore) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Sandasweet (Sandalore) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Sandasweet (Sandalore) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Sandasweet (Sandalore) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Hangzhou Grascent

ACS International

Givaudan

Zhejiang Xinhua Chemical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Sandasweet (Sandalore) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Sandasweet (Sandalore) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Sandasweet (Sandalore) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Sandasweet (Sandalore) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Sandasweet (Sandalore) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Sandasweet (Sandalore) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Sandasweet (Sandalore) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Sandasweet (Sandalore) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Sandasweet (Sandalore) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Sandasweet (Sandalore) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Sandasweet (Sandalore) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Sandasweet (Sandalore) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Sandasweet (Sandalore) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sandasweet (Sandalore) Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Sandasweet (Sandalore) Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sandasweet (Sandalore) Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overvi

