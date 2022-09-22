This report contains market size and forecasts of OPP Adhesive Tape in global, including the following market information:

Global OPP Adhesive Tape Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global OPP Adhesive Tape Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Sqm)

Global top five OPP Adhesive Tape companies in 2021 (%)

The global OPP Adhesive Tape market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

12 mm Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of OPP Adhesive Tape include 3M, Changjin Tape, Louis Adhesive Tapes Co., Ltd, NICHIBAN Co., Ltd., 2S Packaging Sdn Bhd, ProTape, Folsen, Thanh Binh Co., Ltd and Ultimate Packaging, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the OPP Adhesive Tape manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global OPP Adhesive Tape Market, by Width, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global OPP Adhesive Tape Market Segment Percentages, by Width, 2021 (%)

12 mm

48 mm

Others

Global OPP Adhesive Tape Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global OPP Adhesive Tape Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Office

Home

Package

Others

Global OPP Adhesive Tape Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global OPP Adhesive Tape Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies OPP Adhesive Tape revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies OPP Adhesive Tape revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies OPP Adhesive Tape sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sqm)

Key companies OPP Adhesive Tape sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3M

Changjin Tape

Louis Adhesive Tapes Co., Ltd

NICHIBAN Co., Ltd.

2S Packaging Sdn Bhd

ProTape

Folsen

Thanh Binh Co., Ltd

Ultimate Packaging

Ztec Resources Sdn Bhd

Tesa

Tape Empire

Shijiazhuang Yongsheng Adhesive Tape Co., Ltd

Shenzhen Jiataixin Industrial Co., Ltd.

Linyi Xiangkai Packaging Materials Co.,Ltd

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 OPP Adhesive Tape Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Width

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global OPP Adhesive Tape Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global OPP Adhesive Tape Overall Market Size

2.1 Global OPP Adhesive Tape Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global OPP Adhesive Tape Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global OPP Adhesive Tape Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top OPP Adhesive Tape Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global OPP Adhesive Tape Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global OPP Adhesive Tape Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global OPP Adhesive Tape Sales by Companies

3.5 Global OPP Adhesive Tape Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 OPP Adhesive Tape Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers OPP Adhesive Tape Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 OPP Adhesive Tape Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 OPP Adhesive Tape Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 OPP Adhesive Tape Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Width – Global OPP Adhesive Tape Market Size Markets, 2021

