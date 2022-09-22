This report contains market size and forecasts of BOPP Printed Adhesive Tapes in global, including the following market information:

Global BOPP Printed Adhesive Tapes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global BOPP Printed Adhesive Tapes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Sqm)

Global top five BOPP Printed Adhesive Tapes companies in 2021 (%)

The global BOPP Printed Adhesive Tapes market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

35 mm Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of BOPP Printed Adhesive Tapes include P?sky, Ltd., Industrial Machinery S.R.O., Sino Unique Industrial Limited, Ajit Industries Private Limited (AIPL), AIPL Tapes Industry, Shijiazhuang Runhu impport & Export Co., Ltd, Shanti Patra Plastics Pvt. Ltd, Vibac Group and Tesa, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the BOPP Printed Adhesive Tapes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global BOPP Printed Adhesive Tapes Market, by Width, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global BOPP Printed Adhesive Tapes Market Segment Percentages, by Width, 2021 (%)

35 mm

40 mm

45 mm

50 mm

Others

Global BOPP Printed Adhesive Tapes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global BOPP Printed Adhesive Tapes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Package

Architecture and Construction

Electrical and Electronics

Decorative Material

Others

Global BOPP Printed Adhesive Tapes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global BOPP Printed Adhesive Tapes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies BOPP Printed Adhesive Tapes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies BOPP Printed Adhesive Tapes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies BOPP Printed Adhesive Tapes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sqm)

Key companies BOPP Printed Adhesive Tapes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

P?sky, Ltd.

Industrial Machinery S.R.O.

Sino Unique Industrial Limited

Ajit Industries Private Limited (AIPL)

AIPL Tapes Industry

Shijiazhuang Runhu impport & Export Co., Ltd

Shanti Patra Plastics Pvt. Ltd

Vibac Group

Tesa

Fabo Spa

Magis

KSY Packing Material Co. Ltd

Fujian Youyi Adhesive Tape Group

Suzhou Mao Yu photoelectric technology Co., Ltd

Dongguan Hongye Packing Material Co., Ltd

Shenzhen Koder packaging technology co., Ltd

Ningbo Zhenhai Wansheng Packaging Materials co., ltd.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 BOPP Printed Adhesive Tapes Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Width

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global BOPP Printed Adhesive Tapes Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global BOPP Printed Adhesive Tapes Overall Market Size

2.1 Global BOPP Printed Adhesive Tapes Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global BOPP Printed Adhesive Tapes Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global BOPP Printed Adhesive Tapes Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top BOPP Printed Adhesive Tapes Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global BOPP Printed Adhesive Tapes Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global BOPP Printed Adhesive Tapes Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global BOPP Printed Adhesive Tapes Sales by Companies

3.5 Global BOPP Printed Adhesive Tapes Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 BOPP Printed Adhesive Tapes Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers BOPP Printed Adhesive Tapes Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 BOPP Printed Adhesive Tapes Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 BOPP Printed Adhesive Tapes Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and

