Global Sports Technology Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022-2028
This report focuses on the global Sports Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Sports Technology development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America, etc.
Segment by Type
Device
Smart Stadium
Esports
Sports Analytics
Segment by Application
Soccer
Baseball
Basketball
Ice Hockey
American Football/Rugby
Tennis
Cricket
Golf
Esports
By Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
By Company
IBM
Ericsson
Cisco
Fujitsu
SAP
Oracle
NEC
LG
Sharp
Samsung
Apple
Fitbit
Garmin
Sony
Panasonic
Tencent
Table of content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Sports Technology Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2022-2028)
1.2.2 Device
1.2.3 Smart Stadium
1.2.4 Esports
1.2.5 Sports Analytics
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Sports Technology Market Share by Application (2022-2028)
1.3.2 Soccer
1.3.3 Baseball
1.3.4 Basketball
1.3.5 Ice Hockey
1.3.6 American Football/Rugby
1.3.7 Tennis
1.3.8 Cricket
1.3.9 Golf
1.3.10 Esports
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Sports Technology Market Size
2.2 Sports Technology Market Size by Regions
2.2.1 Sports Technology Growth Rate by Regions (2022-2028)
2.2.2 Sports Technology Market Share by Regions (2022-2028)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Use Cases
3 Key Players
3.1 Sports Technology Revenue by Players (2022 & 2028)
3.2 Sports Technology Key Players Headquarters and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Sports Technology Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Sports Technology Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown by Type and by Application
4.1 Global Sports Technology Market Size by Type (2022-2028)
4.2 Global Sports Technology Market Size by Application (2022-2028)
5 North America
