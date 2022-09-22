Virtual Reality (VR) Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
VR, or Virtual Reality, software is used to create immersive 3D environments that could be used for training or product prototyping. Additionally, immercive and interctive VR environments are often used in entertainment industry.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Virtual Reality (VR) Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global Virtual Reality (VR) Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Virtual Reality (VR) Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
On-Premise Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Virtual Reality (VR) Software include Concept3D, iStaging, PaleBlue, Cupix, VIAR, BRIOVR, IrisVR, UNIGINE and TechViz, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Virtual Reality (VR) Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Virtual Reality (VR) Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Virtual Reality (VR) Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
On-Premise
Cloud-Based
Global Virtual Reality (VR) Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Virtual Reality (VR) Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Entertainment
Education
Healthcare
Others
Global Virtual Reality (VR) Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Virtual Reality (VR) Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Virtual Reality (VR) Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Virtual Reality (VR) Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Concept3D
iStaging
PaleBlue
Cupix
VIAR
BRIOVR
IrisVR
UNIGINE
TechViz
360 Immersive
ARCadia Augmented Reality
Chameleon Power
DancingMind
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Virtual Reality (VR) Software Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Virtual Reality (VR) Software Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Virtual Reality (VR) Software Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Virtual Reality (VR) Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Virtual Reality (VR) Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Virtual Reality (VR) Software Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Virtual Reality (VR) Software Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Virtual Reality (VR) Software Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Virtual Reality (VR) Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Virtual Reality (VR) Software Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Virtual Reality (VR) Software Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Virtual Reality (VR) Software Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3
