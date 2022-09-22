Global and United States Bronze Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
Bronze market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Bronze market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
For United States market, this report focuses on the Bronze market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
Aluminum Bronze
Phosphor Bronze
Silicon Bronze
Leaded Tin Bronze
Others
Segment by Application
Industrial
Marine
Infrastructure & Construction
Automotive
Electrical & Electronics
Aerospace & Defense
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
By Company
Lebronze Alloys
Diehl Metall Stiftung
Wieland Metals
KME Germany
LDM
Concast Metal
National Bronze
PMX Industries
Ningbo Boway Alloy Material
Ningbo Xingye Shengtai Group
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Bronze Product Introduction
1.2 Global Bronze Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Bronze Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global Bronze Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 United States Bronze Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 United States Bronze Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.3.2 United States Bronze Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.4 Bronze Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Bronze in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Bronze Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.5 Bronze Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Bronze Industry Trends
1.5.2 Bronze Market Drivers
1.5.3 Bronze Market Challenges
1.5.4 Bronze Market Restraints
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Market by Type
2.1 Bronze Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 Aluminum Bronze
2.1.2 Phosphor Bronze
2.1.3 Silicon Bronze
2.1.4 Leaded Tin Bronze
2.1.5 Others
2.2 Global Bronze Market Size by Type
2.2.1 Global Bronze Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.2.2 Global Bronze Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.2.3 Global Bronze Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.3 United States Bronze Market Size by Type
