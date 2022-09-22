Global and United States Bronze Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028

Bronze market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Bronze market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Bronze market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Aluminum Bronze

Phosphor Bronze

Silicon Bronze

Leaded Tin Bronze

Others

Segment by Application

Industrial

Marine

Infrastructure & Construction

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Aerospace & Defense

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Lebronze Alloys

Diehl Metall Stiftung

Wieland Metals

KME Germany

LDM

Concast Metal

National Bronze

PMX Industries

Ningbo Boway Alloy Material

Ningbo Xingye Shengtai Group

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Bronze Product Introduction

1.2 Global Bronze Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Bronze Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Bronze Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Bronze Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Bronze Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Bronze Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Bronze Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Bronze in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Bronze Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Bronze Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Bronze Industry Trends

1.5.2 Bronze Market Drivers

1.5.3 Bronze Market Challenges

1.5.4 Bronze Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Bronze Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Aluminum Bronze

2.1.2 Phosphor Bronze

2.1.3 Silicon Bronze

2.1.4 Leaded Tin Bronze

2.1.5 Others

2.2 Global Bronze Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Bronze Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Bronze Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Bronze Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Bronze Market Size by Type



Global and United States Cadmium Bronze Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028