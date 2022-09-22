Oilfield Biocides and Bio Solvents Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A biocide is a chemical substance or microorganism that can destroy, deter, and exert a controlling effect on any harmful organism by chemical or biological means.Bio-Solvents solvents are used in Oilfield Operation and oilfield equipment cleaning.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Oilfield Biocides and Bio Solvents in global, including the following market information:
Global Oilfield Biocides and Bio Solvents Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Oilfield Biocides and Bio Solvents Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Oilfield Biocides and Bio Solvents companies in 2021 (%)
The global Oilfield Biocides and Bio Solvents market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
by Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Oilfield Biocides and Bio Solvents include Dow, BASF SE, Solvay, Croda International Plc, Nanotera Group, Stepan Company, Ecolab Inc.(Nalco Champion), Seatex LLC. and Ashburn Chemical Technologies, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Oilfield Biocides and Bio Solvents manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Oilfield Biocides and Bio Solvents Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Oilfield Biocides and Bio Solvents Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
by Type
Biocides
Bio-Solvents
by Source
Synthetic Biocides
Natural Biocide
Microbial Bio-Solvents
Others
Global Oilfield Biocides and Bio Solvents Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Oilfield Biocides and Bio Solvents Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Drilling
Production
Hydraulic Fracturing
Others
Global Oilfield Biocides and Bio Solvents Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Oilfield Biocides and Bio Solvents Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Oilfield Biocides and Bio Solvents revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Oilfield Biocides and Bio Solvents revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Oilfield Biocides and Bio Solvents sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Oilfield Biocides and Bio Solvents sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Dow
BASF SE
Solvay
Croda International Plc
Nanotera Group
Stepan Company
Ecolab Inc.(Nalco Champion)
Seatex LLC.
Ashburn Chemical Technologies
Pilot Chemical Company
DuPont de Nemours, Inc.
Envirofluid
Flotek Industries, Inc.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Oilfield Biocides and Bio Solvents Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Oilfield Biocides and Bio Solvents Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Oilfield Biocides and Bio Solvents Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Oilfield Biocides and Bio Solvents Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Oilfield Biocides and Bio Solvents Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Oilfield Biocides and Bio Solvents Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Oilfield Biocides and Bio Solvents Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Oilfield Biocides and Bio Solvents Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Oilfield Biocides and Bio Solvents Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Oilfield Biocides and Bio Solvents Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Oilfield Biocides and Bio Solvents Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Oilfield Biocides and Bio Solvents Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Oilfield Biocides and Bio Solvents Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Oilfield Biocides and Bio Solvents Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/