Global Noninvasive Prenatal Testing Service Market Research Report 2022
Noninvasive Prenatal Testing Service market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Noninvasive Prenatal Testing Service market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
NIPT
NIPT Plus
Segment by Application
Chromosomal Abnormalities
Assisted Reproduction
Others
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
By Company
Illumina
Natera
LifeLabs
NiftyTest
Labcorp
Xcelom
Veritas
Sema4
CeGaT
BGI
Berry Genomics
Daan Gene
CapitalBio
Annoroad
Adicon
Table of content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Noninvasive Prenatal Testing Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 NIPT
1.2.3 NIPT Plus
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Noninvasive Prenatal Testing Service Market Share by Application: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Chromosomal Abnormalities
1.3.3 Assisted Reproduction
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Noninvasive Prenatal Testing Service Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Noninvasive Prenatal Testing Service Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Noninvasive Prenatal Testing Service Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Noninvasive Prenatal Testing Service Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Noninvasive Prenatal Testing Service Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Noninvasive Prenatal Testing Service Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Noninvasive Prenatal Testing Service Industry Trends
2.3.2 Noninvasive Prenatal Testing Service Market Drivers
2.3.3 Noninvasive Prenatal Testing Service Market Challenges
2.3.4 Noninvasive Prenatal Testing Service Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Noninvasive Prenatal Testing Service Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Noninvasive Prenatal Testing Service Players by Revenue
