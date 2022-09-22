Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global and United States Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Market Report was published by QYResearch recently.

Global Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Scope and Market Size

Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Purity (99.5%+)

Purity (90%-99.5%)

Purity (50%-90%)

Segment by Application

Food Industry

Paper Industry

Textile Industry

Detergent Industry

Cosmetics Industry

Oil Drilling Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Others

The report on the Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Nouryon

Chongqing Lihong

Ashland

Changshu Wealthy

Shanghai Shenguang

Inter Chemical (Shijiazhuang)

Lude Chemical

Amtex

Ugur Seluloz Kimya AS

Anqiu Eagle Cellulose

DKS

Xuzhou Liyuan

Fushixin Polymer Fiber

IFF Nutrition & Biosciences

Hebei Maoyuan Chemical

Daicel Miraizu

Nippon Paper Industries

Lamberti Group

Aciselsan

Shandong Yulong

Unitech Chemicals

Yangtse Biotech

Huaihua Aosheng Technology

Jiangsu Tailida New Materials

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) ales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Nouryon

7.1.1 Nouryon Corporation Information

7.1.2 Nouryon Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Nouryon Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Nouryon Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Products Offered

7.1.5 Nouryon Recent Development

7.2 Chongqing Lihong

7.2.1 Chongqing Lihong Corporation Information

7.2.2 Chongqing Lihong Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Chongqing Lihong Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Chongqing Lihong Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Products Offered

7.2.5 Chongqing Lihong Recent Development

7.3 Ashland

7.3.1 Ashland Corporation Information

7.3.2 Ashland Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Ashland Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Ashland Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Products Offered

7.3.5 Ashland Recent Development

7.4 Changshu Wealthy

7.4.1 Changshu Wealthy Corporation Information

7.4.2 Changshu Wealthy Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Changshu Wealthy Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Changshu Wealthy Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Products Offered

7.4.5 Changshu Wealthy Recent Development

7.5 Shanghai Shenguang

7.5.1 Shanghai Shenguang Corporation Information

7.5.2 Shanghai Shenguang Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Shanghai Shenguang Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Shanghai Shenguang Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Products Offered

7.5.5 Shanghai Shenguang Recent Development

7.6 Inter Chemical (Shijiazhuang)

7.6.1 Inter Chemical (Shijiazhuang) Corporation Information

7.6.2 Inter Chemical (Shijiazhuang) Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Inter Chemical (Shijiazhuang) Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Inter Chemical (Shijiazhuang) Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Products Offered

7.6.5 Inter Chemical (Shijiazhuang) Recent Development

7.7 Lude Chemical

7.7.1 Lude Chemical Corporation Information

7.7.2 Lude Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Lude Chemical Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Lude Chemical Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Products Offered

7.7.5 Lude Chemical Recent Development

7.8 Amtex

7.8.1 Amtex Corporation Information

7.8.2 Amtex Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Amtex Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Amtex Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Products Offered

7.8.5 Amtex Recent Development

7.9 Ugur Seluloz Kimya AS

7.9.1 Ugur Seluloz Kimya AS Corporation Information

7.9.2 Ugur Seluloz Kimya AS Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Ugur Seluloz Kimya AS Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Ugur Seluloz Kimya AS Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Products Offered

7.9.5 Ugur Seluloz Kimya AS Recent Development

7.10 Anqiu Eagle Cellulose

7.10.1 Anqiu Eagle Cellulose Corporation Information

7.10.2 Anqiu Eagle Cellulose Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Anqiu Eagle Cellulose Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Anqiu Eagle Cellulose Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Products Offered

7.10.5 Anqiu Eagle Cellulose Recent Development

7.11 DKS

7.11.1 DKS Corporation Information

7.11.2 DKS Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 DKS Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 DKS Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Products Offered

7.11.5 DKS Recent Development

7.12 Xuzhou Liyuan

7.12.1 Xuzhou Liyuan Corporation Information

7.12.2 Xuzhou Liyuan Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Xuzhou Liyuan Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Xuzhou Liyuan Products Offered

7.12.5 Xuzhou Liyuan Recent Development

7.13 Fushixin Polymer Fiber

7.13.1 Fushixin Polymer Fiber Corporation Information

7.13.2 Fushixin Polymer Fiber Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Fushixin Polymer Fiber Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Fushixin Polymer Fiber Products Offered

7.13.5 Fushixin Polymer Fiber Recent Development

7.14 IFF Nutrition & Biosciences

7.14.1 IFF Nutrition & Biosciences Corporation Information

7.14.2 IFF Nutrition & Biosciences Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 IFF Nutrition & Biosciences Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 IFF Nutrition & Biosciences Products Offered

7.14.5 IFF Nutrition & Biosciences Recent Development

7.15 Hebei Maoyuan Chemical

7.15.1 Hebei Maoyuan Chemical Corporation Information

7.15.2 Hebei Maoyuan Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Hebei Maoyuan Chemical Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Hebei Maoyuan Chemical Products Offered

7.15.5 Hebei Maoyuan Chemical Recent Development

7.16 Daicel Miraizu

7.16.1 Daicel Miraizu Corporation Information

7.16.2 Daicel Miraizu Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Daicel Miraizu Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Daicel Miraizu Products Offered

7.16.5 Daicel Miraizu Recent Development

7.17 Nippon Paper Industries

7.17.1 Nippon Paper Industries Corporation Information

7.17.2 Nippon Paper Industries Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Nippon Paper Industries Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Nippon Paper Industries Products Offered

7.17.5 Nippon Paper Industries Recent Development

7.18 Lamberti Group

7.18.1 Lamberti Group Corporation Information

7.18.2 Lamberti Group Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Lamberti Group Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Lamberti Group Products Offered

7.18.5 Lamberti Group Recent Development

7.19 Aciselsan

7.19.1 Aciselsan Corporation Information

7.19.2 Aciselsan Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Aciselsan Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Aciselsan Products Offered

7.19.5 Aciselsan Recent Development

7.20 Shandong Yulong

7.20.1 Shandong Yulong Corporation Information

7.20.2 Shandong Yulong Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Shandong Yulong Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Shandong Yulong Products Offered

7.20.5 Shandong Yulong Recent Development

7.21 Unitech Chemicals

7.21.1 Unitech Chemicals Corporation Information

7.21.2 Unitech Chemicals Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 Unitech Chemicals Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 Unitech Chemicals Products Offered

7.21.5 Unitech Chemicals Recent Development

7.22 Yangtse Biotech

7.22.1 Yangtse Biotech Corporation Information

7.22.2 Yangtse Biotech Description and Business Overview

7.22.3 Yangtse Biotech Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.22.4 Yangtse Biotech Products Offered

7.22.5 Yangtse Biotech Recent Development

7.23 Huaihua Aosheng Technology

7.23.1 Huaihua Aosheng Technology Corporation Information

7.23.2 Huaihua Aosheng Technology Description and Business Overview

7.23.3 Huaihua Aosheng Technology Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.23.4 Huaihua Aosheng Technology Products Offered

7.23.5 Huaihua Aosheng Technology Recent Development

7.24 Jiangsu Tailida New Materials

7.24.1 Jiangsu Tailida New Materials Corporation Information

7.24.2 Jiangsu Tailida New Materials Description and Business Overview

7.24.3 Jiangsu Tailida New Materials Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.24.4 Jiangsu Tailida New Materials Products Offered

7.24.5 Jiangsu Tailida New Materials Recent Development

Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

