When substances change phase, thermal energy is absorbed and released (known as latent heat). When a solid material melts, it transforms into a liquid. Many materials have the ability to absorb a large quantity of heat energy during the phase transition. When a substance freezes and solidifies, the heat it received while melting is released. At different temperatures, different materials melt and solidify, and they may absorb varying amounts of heat energy.Because phase change materials melt and solidify at precise, specified temperatures, they can be used to control the temperature in a wide range of applications.

The global market for Phase Change Coolant for Packaging is estimated to increase from US$ million in 2021 to reach US$ million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of % during 2022-2028. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Phase Change Coolants are passive thermal energy storage materials used in the thermal packaging industry to maintain a temperature‐sensitive product within the manufacturer’s required temperature range during all transportation phases (i.e. from manufacture to end user).

Market segment by Type, covers

Organic Phase Change Materials

Inorganic Phase Change Materials

Market segment by Application can be divided into:

Food Transport Package

Biochemical Drug Transport Package

Top Manufacturers of this Product include:

Cold Ice

Polar Tech Industries

Cold Chain Technologies

Croda International

Hydropac Ltd

Cryopak

Hebei Benzhuang Chemical Co.Ltd.

Chengdu Xinhaihui Biotechnology Co.Ltd.

Shanghai Wenkang Industrial Co.Ltd.

Phase Change Material

Nantong Haochuan Industry and Trade Co.Ltd.

Shanghai Joule Wax Industry Co.Ltd.

Market segment by Region, regional analysis covers:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

The content of this report includes 14 chapters:

Chapter 1: Scope of Phase Change Coolant for Packaging, Research Methodology, etc.

Chapter 2: Executive Summary, global Phase Change Coolant for Packaging market size (sales and revenue) and CAGR, Phase Change Coolant for Packaging market size by region, by type, by application, historical data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

Chapter 3: Phase Change Coolant for Packaging sales, revenue, average price, global market share, and industry ranking by company, 2017-2022

Chapter 4: Global Phase Change Coolant for Packaging sales and revenue by region and by country. Country specific data and market value analysis for the U.S., Canada, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8: Americas, APAC, Europe, Middle East & Africa, sales segment by country, by type, and type.

Chapter 9: Analysis of the current market trends, market forecast, opportunities and economic trends that are affecting the future marketplace

Chapter 10: Manufacturing cost structure analysis

Chapter 11: Sales channel, distributors, and customers

Chapter 12: Global Phase Change Coolant for Packaging market size forecast by region, by country, by type, and application.

Chapter 13: Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players, including Cold Ice, Polar Tech Industries, Cold Chain Technologies, Croda International, Hydropac Ltd, Cryopak, Hebei Benzhuang Chemical Co.Ltd., Chengdu Xinhaihui Biotechnology Co.Ltd. and Shanghai Wenkang Industrial Co.Ltd., etc.

Chapter 14: Research Findings and Conclusion

