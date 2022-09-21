Global and United States Flame Resistant and Retardant Fabric Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
Flame Resistant and Retardant Fabric market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Flame Resistant and Retardant Fabric market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
For United States market, this report focuses on the Flame Resistant and Retardant Fabric market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
Inherent Flame Resistant and Retardant Fabric
Treated Flame Resistant and Retardant Fabric
Segment by Application
Clothing
Home Textiles
Public Utilities
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
By Company
Milliken
Tencate
DowDupont
Mount Vernon
SSM Industries
Carrington
Klopman
Trevira
Gore
Safety Components
Delcotex
Innovative Textiles Inc (ITI)
Marina Textil
Arvind
Waubridge Specialty Fabrics
Schuemer
Glen Raven
Kermel
Xinxiang Xinxing
Xinxiang Yulong
Xinxiang Xinke
Xinxiang Zhuocheng
Hangzhou Xiangjun
Xinxiang Patron Saint Special Fabric
Xinxiang Jinghong
Xinxiang Yijia
SRO Protective
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Flame Resistant and Retardant Fabric Product Introduction
1.2 Global Flame Resistant and Retardant Fabric Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Flame Resistant and Retardant Fabric Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global Flame Resistant and Retardant Fabric Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 United States Flame Resistant and Retardant Fabric Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 United States Flame Resistant and Retardant Fabric Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.3.2 United States Flame Resistant and Retardant Fabric Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.4 Flame Resistant and Retardant Fabric Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Flame Resistant and Retardant Fabric in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Flame Resistant and Retardant Fabric Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.5 Flame Resistant and Retardant Fabric Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Flame Resistant and Retardant Fabric Industry Trends
1.5.2 Flame Resistant and Retardant Fabric Market Drivers
1.5.3 Flame Resistant and Retardant Fabric Market Challenges
1.5.4 Flame Resistant and Retardant Fabric Market Restraints
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Market by Type
2.1 Flame Resistant and Retardant Fabric Market Segment by Type
