Global Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Non Persistent UTM

Persistent UTM

Segment by Application

Agriculture and Forestry

Logistics and Transportation

Surveillance and Monitoring

Other

By Company

Leonardo

Frequentis

Altitude Angel

L3Harris Technologies

Skyward IO

Lockheed Martin

Airmap

Nova Systems

Thales Group

Unifly

Rockwell Collins

Precisionhawk

DJI (iFlight Technology )

Sensefly (Parrot)

Viasat

Analytical Graphics

Nokia

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Table of content

1 Report Business Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.3 Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

2.3 Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Market Dynamics

2.3.1 Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Industry Trends

2.3.2 Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Market Drivers

2.3.3 Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Market Challenges

2.3.4 Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by

