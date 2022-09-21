SBS Waterproofing Membrane Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
SBS Waterproofing Membrane market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global SBS Waterproofing Membrane market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Fiberlass Reinforced (G Type)
Polyster Reinforced (PY Type)
Segment by Application
Residential
Commercial
By Company
Johns Manville
MBTechnology
GAF
Baumerk
PlatinumRoofing.ca Ltd .
BITUGULF (IIC)
Fuhua Waterproofing Technology Co.
Weifang Tianyuan Waterproof Material Co., Ltd.
Soprema
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 SBS Waterproofing Membrane Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global SBS Waterproofing Membrane Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Fiberlass Reinforced (G Type)
1.2.3 Polyster Reinforced (PY Type)
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global SBS Waterproofing Membrane Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Residential
1.3.3 Commercial
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global SBS Waterproofing Membrane Production
2.1 Global SBS Waterproofing Membrane Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global SBS Waterproofing Membrane Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global SBS Waterproofing Membrane Production by Region
2.3.1 Global SBS Waterproofing Membrane Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global SBS Waterproofing Membrane Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global SBS Waterproofing Membrane Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global SBS Waterproofing Membrane Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global SBS Waterproofing Membrane Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global SBS Waterproofing Membrane Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global SBS Waterproofing Membrane Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global SBS Waterproofing Membrane Sales by Region (
