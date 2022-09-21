Uncategorized

SBS Waterproofing Membrane Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

SBS Waterproofing Membrane market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global SBS Waterproofing Membrane market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Fiberlass Reinforced (G Type)

Polyster Reinforced (PY Type)

Segment by Application

Residential

Commercial

By Company

Johns Manville

MBTechnology

GAF

Baumerk

PlatinumRoofing.ca Ltd .

BITUGULF (IIC)

Fuhua Waterproofing Technology Co.

Weifang Tianyuan Waterproof Material Co., Ltd.

Soprema

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 SBS Waterproofing Membrane Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global SBS Waterproofing Membrane Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Fiberlass Reinforced (G Type)
1.2.3 Polyster Reinforced (PY Type)
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global SBS Waterproofing Membrane Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Residential
1.3.3 Commercial
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global SBS Waterproofing Membrane Production
2.1 Global SBS Waterproofing Membrane Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global SBS Waterproofing Membrane Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global SBS Waterproofing Membrane Production by Region
2.3.1 Global SBS Waterproofing Membrane Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global SBS Waterproofing Membrane Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global SBS Waterproofing Membrane Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global SBS Waterproofing Membrane Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global SBS Waterproofing Membrane Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global SBS Waterproofing Membrane Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global SBS Waterproofing Membrane Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global SBS Waterproofing Membrane Sales by Region (

