Global and United States Light Organic Solvent Preservative Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
Light Organic Solvent Preservative market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Light Organic Solvent Preservative market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
For United States market, this report focuses on the Light Organic Solvent Preservative market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
Formaldehyde
Sorbic Acid
Others
Segment by Application
Furniture & Decking
Marine
Construction
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
By Company
Borax
BASF Wolman GmbH
Janssen PMP
KMG Chemicals
Kop-Coat
Koppers
Kurt Obermeier GmbH
LANXESS AG
Lonza Group Ltd
RUTGERS Organics GmbH
Viance LLC
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Light Organic Solvent Preservative Product Introduction
1.2 Global Light Organic Solvent Preservative Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Light Organic Solvent Preservative Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global Light Organic Solvent Preservative Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 United States Light Organic Solvent Preservative Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 United States Light Organic Solvent Preservative Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.3.2 United States Light Organic Solvent Preservative Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.4 Light Organic Solvent Preservative Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Light Organic Solvent Preservative in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Light Organic Solvent Preservative Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.5 Light Organic Solvent Preservative Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Light Organic Solvent Preservative Industry Trends
1.5.2 Light Organic Solvent Preservative Market Drivers
1.5.3 Light Organic Solvent Preservative Market Challenges
1.5.4 Light Organic Solvent Preservative Market Restraints
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Market by Type
2.1 Light Organic Solvent Preservative Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 Formaldehyde
