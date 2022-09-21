COVID-19 Isopropyl Alcohol Disinfectant Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

COVID-19 Isopropyl Alcohol Disinfectant market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global COVID-19 Isopropyl Alcohol Disinfectant market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

60% Purity

70% Purity

90% Purity

Segment by Application

Hospital

Industrial Enterprises

Public Transit

COVID-19 Epidemic Area

Others

By Company

Dow

ExxonMobil Chemical

Shell

INEOS

LG Chem

LCY Chemical

CNPC

Shandong Dadi

Zhejiang Xinhua Chemical

JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy

Tokuyama

Deepak Fertilisers

Mitsui Chemicals

Isu Chemical

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 COVID-19 Isopropyl Alcohol Disinfectant Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global COVID-19 Isopropyl Alcohol Disinfectant Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 60% Purity

1.2.3 70% Purity

1.2.4 90% Purity

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global COVID-19 Isopropyl Alcohol Disinfectant Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Hospital

1.3.3 Industrial Enterprises

1.3.4 Public Transit

1.3.5 COVID-19 Epidemic Area

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global COVID-19 Isopropyl Alcohol Disinfectant Production

2.1 Global COVID-19 Isopropyl Alcohol Disinfectant Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global COVID-19 Isopropyl Alcohol Disinfectant Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global COVID-19 Isopropyl Alcohol Disinfectant Production by Region

2.3.1 Global COVID-19 Isopropyl Alcohol Disinfectant Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global COVID-19 Isopropyl Alcohol Disinfectant Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global COVID-19 Isopropyl Alcohol Disinfectant Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global COVID-19 Isopropyl Alcohol Disinfectant Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global COVID-19 Isopropyl Alcohol Disinfectant Revenue

