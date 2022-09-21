Threat Management Software Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Threat management is an approach to information security where a single hardware or software installation provides multiple security functions.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Threat Management Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global Threat Management Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Threat Management Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cloud-Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Threat Management Software include Badger, Cisco Meraki, SonicWall, Resolver, Comodo, Trend Micro, ObserveIT, Cyberoam and American Power Conversion, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Threat Management Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Threat Management Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Threat Management Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Cloud-Based
On-Premise
Global Threat Management Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Threat Management Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Large Enterprises
Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
Global Threat Management Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Threat Management Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Threat Management Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Threat Management Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Badger
Cisco Meraki
SonicWall
Resolver
Comodo
Trend Micro
ObserveIT
Cyberoam
American Power Conversion
WatchGuard
Check Point
Ekran System
Sophos
Wandera
Inmarsat
Nebero
Clarity Software Systems
PCCW Solutions
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Threat Management Software Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Threat Management Software Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Threat Management Software Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Threat Management Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Threat Management Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Threat Management Software Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Threat Management Software Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Threat Management Software Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Threat Management Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Threat Management Software Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Threat Management Software Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Threat Management Software Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Threat Management Software Companies
