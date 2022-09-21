Commercial Air Handling Units (AHU) Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Commercial Air Handling Units (AHU) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Commercial Air Handling Units (AHU) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Horizontal Air Handling Units (AHU)
Vertical Air Handling Units (AHU)
Segment by Application
Hotel
Office Buildings
Mall
Others
By Company
Daikin Industries
Mitsubishi Electric
ZECO Aircon
Johnson Controls
Carrier
AirCraft Air Handling Ltd
Rosenberg Group
Panasonic Corporation
Armcor Air Solutions
LG Business Solution
Systemair
Munters Air Treatment
Delta-Temp
AirFixture
Sinteco
VTS Group
Reznor
Maxell
AL-KO
TROX
Nortek Global HVAC
Trane
TICA
GZORD
VK
JETEX
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Commercial Air Handling Units (AHU) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Commercial Air Handling Units (AHU) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Horizontal Air Handling Units (AHU)
1.2.3 Vertical Air Handling Units (AHU)
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Commercial Air Handling Units (AHU) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Hotel
1.3.3 Office Buildings
1.3.4 Mall
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Commercial Air Handling Units (AHU) Production
2.1 Global Commercial Air Handling Units (AHU) Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Commercial Air Handling Units (AHU) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Commercial Air Handling Units (AHU) Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Commercial Air Handling Units (AHU) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Commercial Air Handling Units (AHU) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Commercial Air Handling Units (AHU) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Commercial Air Handling Units (AHU) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Commercial Air Handling Units (AHU) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Commercial Air Handling Units (A
