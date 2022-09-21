Commercial Air Handling Units (AHU) Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Commercial Air Handling Units (AHU) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Commercial Air Handling Units (AHU) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Horizontal Air Handling Units (AHU)

Vertical Air Handling Units (AHU)

Segment by Application

Hotel

Office Buildings

Mall

Others

By Company

Daikin Industries

Mitsubishi Electric

ZECO Aircon

Johnson Controls

Carrier

AirCraft Air Handling Ltd

Rosenberg Group

Panasonic Corporation

Armcor Air Solutions

LG Business Solution

Systemair

Munters Air Treatment

Delta-Temp

AirFixture

Sinteco

VTS Group

Reznor

Maxell

AL-KO

TROX

Nortek Global HVAC

Trane

TICA

GZORD

VK

JETEX

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Commercial Air Handling Units (AHU) Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Commercial Air Handling Units (AHU) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Horizontal Air Handling Units (AHU)

1.2.3 Vertical Air Handling Units (AHU)

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Commercial Air Handling Units (AHU) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Hotel

1.3.3 Office Buildings

1.3.4 Mall

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Commercial Air Handling Units (AHU) Production

2.1 Global Commercial Air Handling Units (AHU) Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Commercial Air Handling Units (AHU) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Commercial Air Handling Units (AHU) Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Commercial Air Handling Units (AHU) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Commercial Air Handling Units (AHU) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Commercial Air Handling Units (AHU) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Commercial Air Handling Units (AHU) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Commercial Air Handling Units (AHU) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Commercial Air Handling Units (A

