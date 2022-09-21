Working Capital Management Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Many businesses are focusing on the firms receipt and disbursement of cash to manage the optimum level of working capital. Therefore, businesses that have a strong working capital management are framing strategies such that they can hedge against the macroeconomic scenario and bring in huge capital to their businesses.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Working Capital Management in Global, including the following market information:

Global Working Capital Management Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Working Capital Management market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Gross Working Capital (GWC) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Working Capital Management include Citibank, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BNY Mellon, Standard Chartered, HSBC Global Asset Management, Raiffeisen Bank, JP Morgan Asset Management, Deutsche Bank and UniCredit and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Working Capital Management companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Working Capital Management Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Working Capital Management Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Gross Working Capital (GWC)

Net Working Capital (NWC)

Global Working Capital Management Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Working Capital Management Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Retail and Consumer Industry

Energy, Utilities, And Mining Industry

Industrial Manufacturing Industry

Engineering And Construction Industry

Technology Industry

Automotive Industry

Others

Global Working Capital Management Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Working Capital Management Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Working Capital Management revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Working Capital Management revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Citibank

Bank of America Merrill Lynch

BNY Mellon

Standard Chartered

HSBC Global Asset Management

Raiffeisen Bank

JP Morgan Asset Management

Deutsche Bank

UniCredit

SEB

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Working Capital Management Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Working Capital Management Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Working Capital Management Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Working Capital Management Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Working Capital Management Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Working Capital Management Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Working Capital Management Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Working Capital Management Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Working Capital Management Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Working Capital Management Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Working Capital Management Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Working Capital Management Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Working Capital Management Companies

