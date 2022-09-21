Working Capital Management Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Many businesses are focusing on the firms receipt and disbursement of cash to manage the optimum level of working capital. Therefore, businesses that have a strong working capital management are framing strategies such that they can hedge against the macroeconomic scenario and bring in huge capital to their businesses.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Working Capital Management in Global, including the following market information:
Global Working Capital Management Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Working Capital Management market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Gross Working Capital (GWC) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Working Capital Management include Citibank, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BNY Mellon, Standard Chartered, HSBC Global Asset Management, Raiffeisen Bank, JP Morgan Asset Management, Deutsche Bank and UniCredit and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Working Capital Management companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Working Capital Management Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Working Capital Management Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Gross Working Capital (GWC)
Net Working Capital (NWC)
Global Working Capital Management Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Working Capital Management Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Retail and Consumer Industry
Energy, Utilities, And Mining Industry
Industrial Manufacturing Industry
Engineering And Construction Industry
Technology Industry
Automotive Industry
Others
Global Working Capital Management Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Working Capital Management Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Working Capital Management revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Working Capital Management revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Citibank
Bank of America Merrill Lynch
BNY Mellon
Standard Chartered
HSBC Global Asset Management
Raiffeisen Bank
JP Morgan Asset Management
Deutsche Bank
UniCredit
SEB
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Working Capital Management Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Working Capital Management Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Working Capital Management Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Working Capital Management Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Working Capital Management Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Working Capital Management Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Working Capital Management Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Working Capital Management Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Working Capital Management Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Working Capital Management Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Working Capital Management Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Working Capital Management Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Working Capital Management Companies
