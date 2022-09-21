Blockchain-in-security Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Blockchain-in-security market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Blockchain-in-security market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Cloud Deployment
Local Deployment
Segment by Application
Transportation and Logistics
Agriculture and Food
Manufacturing
IT and Telecom
Insurance
Retail
Others
By Company
IBM
AWS
Microsoft
SAP
Intel
Oracle
Bitfury
Cegeka
Earthport
Guardtime
Digital Asset Holdings
Chain
Huawei
BlockCypher
Symbiont
BigchainDB
Applied Blockchain
RecordsKeeper
BlockPoint
Auxesis Group
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Blockchain-in-security Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Cloud Deployment
1.2.3 Local Deployment
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Blockchain-in-security Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Transportation and Logistics
1.3.3 Agriculture and Food
1.3.4 Manufacturing
1.3.5 IT and Telecom
1.3.6 Insurance
1.3.7 Retail
1.3.8 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Blockchain-in-security Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Blockchain-in-security Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Blockchain-in-security Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Blockchain-in-security Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Blockchain-in-security Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Blockchain-in-security Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Blockchain-in-security Industry Trends
2.3.2 Blockchain-in-security Market Drivers
2.3.3 Blockchain-in-security Market Challenges
2.3.4 Blockchain-in-security Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Blockchain-in-security Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Blockchain-in-security Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
