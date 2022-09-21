Oil and Gas Back Office Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Oil and Gas Back Office Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global Oil and Gas Back Office Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Oil and Gas Back Office Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cloud Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Oil and Gas Back Office Software include Enertia, Accounting Manager, P2 BOLO, Aspentech, Avatar Systems, EasyTrack, Egistix Oil, Integra and Quorum Software, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Oil and Gas Back Office Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Oil and Gas Back Office Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Oil and Gas Back Office Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Cloud Based
Web Based
Global Oil and Gas Back Office Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Oil and Gas Back Office Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Large Enterprises
SMEs
Global Oil and Gas Back Office Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Oil and Gas Back Office Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Oil and Gas Back Office Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Oil and Gas Back Office Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Enertia
Accounting Manager
P2 BOLO
Aspentech
Avatar Systems
EasyTrack
Egistix Oil
Integra
Quorum Software
PetroBase
PetroMan
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Oil and Gas Back Office Software Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Oil and Gas Back Office Software Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Oil and Gas Back Office Software Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Oil and Gas Back Office Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Oil and Gas Back Office Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Oil and Gas Back Office Software Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Oil and Gas Back Office Software Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Oil and Gas Back Office Software Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Oil and Gas Back Office Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Oil and Gas Back Office Software Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Oil and Gas Back Office Software Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Oil and Gas Back Office Software Companies
