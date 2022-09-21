Water-resisting Admixtures for Concrete Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Water-resisting Admixtures for Concrete market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Water-resisting Admixtures for Concrete market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Crystalline Water-resisting Admixtures

Liquid Water-resisting Admixtures

Others

Segment by Application

Residential

Commercial

By Company

Kryton

Xypex Chemical

Fosroc

GCP Applied Technologies Inc

Hycrete, Inc.

SIKA

BASF

Penetron

Schomburg

Markham Global

IPA Systems

Cemix

Cementaid

Moxie

Tecnochem

BAUMERK

CPG Europe (VANDEX)

Supershield

Velosit

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Water-resisting Admixtures for Concrete Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Water-resisting Admixtures for Concrete Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Crystalline Water-resisting Admixtures

1.2.3 Liquid Water-resisting Admixtures

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Water-resisting Admixtures for Concrete Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Commercial

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Water-resisting Admixtures for Concrete Production

2.1 Global Water-resisting Admixtures for Concrete Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Water-resisting Admixtures for Concrete Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Water-resisting Admixtures for Concrete Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Water-resisting Admixtures for Concrete Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Water-resisting Admixtures for Concrete Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Water-resisting Admixtures for Concrete Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Water-resisting Admixtures for Concrete Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Water-resisting Admixtures for Concrete Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global W

