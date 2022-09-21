Medical Grade Plastic Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Medical Grade Plastic market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Medical Grade Plastic market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Acrylic (PMMA)
Polycarbonate (PC)
Polyether Ether Ketone(PEEK)
Polypropylene (PP)
Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
Others
Segment by Application
Medical Equipment
Medical Supplies
Others
By Company
SABIC
BASF
Celanese Corporation
Evonik
Solvay SA
Covestro
Trinseo
Arkema
Foster
Microdyne Plastics
Aberdeen Technologies Inc
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Medical Grade Plastic Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Medical Grade Plastic Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Acrylic (PMMA)
1.2.3 Polycarbonate (PC)
1.2.4 Polyether Ether Ketone(PEEK)
1.2.5 Polypropylene (PP)
1.2.6 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
1.2.7 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Medical Grade Plastic Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Medical Equipment
1.3.3 Medical Supplies
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Medical Grade Plastic Production
2.1 Global Medical Grade Plastic Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Medical Grade Plastic Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Medical Grade Plastic Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Medical Grade Plastic Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Medical Grade Plastic Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Medical Grade Plastic Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Medical Grade Plastic Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Medical Grade Plastic Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Medical Grade Plastic Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Medical Grade Plastic Sale
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.24marketreports.com/
Similar Reports:
Global Medical Grade Plastic Market Size, Share Outlook 2022