Waterproof Building Materials Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Waterproof Building Materials market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Waterproof Building Materials market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Waterproofing Membranes
Waterproofing Coatings
Segment by Application
Commercial Estate
Residential Building
Others
By Company
Myagkaya Roofing
TechnoNICOL
Sika
KRZ
BMI Group
PLASTFOIL
Protexa Corporate
SOPREMA
BASF(Thermotek)
Nordic Waterproofing
Firestone
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Waterproof Building Materials Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Waterproof Building Materials Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Waterproofing Membranes
1.2.3 Waterproofing Coatings
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Waterproof Building Materials Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Commercial Estate
1.3.3 Residential Building
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Waterproof Building Materials Production
2.1 Global Waterproof Building Materials Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Waterproof Building Materials Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Waterproof Building Materials Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Waterproof Building Materials Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Waterproof Building Materials Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Waterproof Building Materials Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Waterproof Building Materials Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Waterproof Building Materials Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Waterproof Building Materials Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Waterproof Building Materials Sales by Region
