Sound Absorption Panels Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Sound Absorption Panels market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Sound Absorption Panels market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Resonators Panels
Porous Material Panels
Other
Segment by Application
Residential Buildings
Commercial Buildings
Industrial Buildings
By Company
Abstracta
Akustik+
Armstrong
BAUX
Caruso Acoustic
Cascando
Celenit S.p.A
Diacrete
FINIXIA
FRAGMAT
Glimakra
Hangyin Materials
Jinglilun
Knauf AMF
Liyin Acoustics
Mantex Acoustic
Nowy Styl Group
Offecct
Okko
Saint-Gobain Ecophon
Sedus
Slalom
Soundtect
Troldtekt
Vange
Wobedo Design
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Sound Absorption Panels Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Sound Absorption Panels Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Resonators Panels
1.2.3 Porous Material Panels
1.2.4 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Sound Absorption Panels Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Residential Buildings
1.3.3 Commercial Buildings
1.3.4 Industrial Buildings
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Sound Absorption Panels Production
2.1 Global Sound Absorption Panels Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Sound Absorption Panels Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Sound Absorption Panels Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Sound Absorption Panels Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Sound Absorption Panels Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Sound Absorption Panels Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Sound Absorption Panels Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Sound Absorption Panels Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Sound Absorption Panels Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Sound Absorption Panels Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Sound Absorption Panels Sale
