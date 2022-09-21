Personalization Engines Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Personalization Engines Software in Global, including the following market information:

Global Personalization Engines Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Personalization Engines Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cloud Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Personalization Engines Software include Optimizely, Evergage, Dynamic Yield, Qubit, Zeta, VWO Insights, AddShoppers, BrightInfo and SmarterHQ, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Personalization Engines Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Personalization Engines Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Personalization Engines Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cloud Based

Web Based

Global Personalization Engines Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Personalization Engines Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Global Personalization Engines Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Personalization Engines Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Personalization Engines Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Personalization Engines Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Optimizely

Evergage

Dynamic Yield

Qubit

Zeta

VWO Insights

AddShoppers

BrightInfo

SmarterHQ

Oracle Maxymiser

Acoustic Personalization

AB Tasty

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Personalization Engines Software Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Personalization Engines Software Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Personalization Engines Software Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Personalization Engines Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Personalization Engines Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Personalization Engines Software Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Personalization Engines Software Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Personalization Engines Software Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Personalization Engines Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Personalization Engines Software Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Personalization Engines Software Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Personalization Engines Software Companies

