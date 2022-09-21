Vessel Management Systems (VMS) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Vessel Management Systems (VMS) in Global, including the following market information:
Global Vessel Management Systems (VMS) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Vessel Management Systems (VMS) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cloud Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Vessel Management Systems (VMS) include CMR Group, Excel Marco, Westcon Group, Weatherdock AG, Mastex Software, Larsen & Toubro, Slatz Yacht, GE and SHIPMATE, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Vessel Management Systems (VMS) companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Vessel Management Systems (VMS) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Vessel Management Systems (VMS) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Cloud Based
Web Based
Global Vessel Management Systems (VMS) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Vessel Management Systems (VMS) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
SMEs
Large Enterprises
Global Vessel Management Systems (VMS) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Vessel Management Systems (VMS) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Vessel Management Systems (VMS) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Vessel Management Systems (VMS) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
CMR Group
Excel Marco
Westcon Group
Weatherdock AG
Mastex Software
Larsen & Toubro
Slatz Yacht
GE
SHIPMATE
CRS Electronics
Monitor System
KONGSBERG
VesselVanguard
DNV GL
Applied Satellite Technology Ltd
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Vessel Management Systems (VMS) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Vessel Management Systems (VMS) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Vessel Management Systems (VMS) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Vessel Management Systems (VMS) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Vessel Management Systems (VMS) Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Vessel Management Systems (VMS) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Vessel Management Systems (VMS) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Vessel Management Systems (VMS) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Vessel Management Systems (VMS) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Vessel Management Systems (VMS) Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Vessel Management Systems (VMS) Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Vessel Management Systems (VMS) Companies
3.6.2 List of G
