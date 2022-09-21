Application Security Testing Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Application Security Testing Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global Application Security Testing Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Application Security Testing Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Static Code Analysis (SCAT) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Application Security Testing Software include JetBrains, Synopsys, Perforce (Klocwork), Micro Focus, SonarSource, Checkmarx, Veracode, CAST Software and Parasoft, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Application Security Testing Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Application Security Testing Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Application Security Testing Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Static Code Analysis (SCAT)
Dynamic Code Analysis (DCAT)
Software Composition Analysis (SCA)
Global Application Security Testing Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Application Security Testing Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Large Enterprises
SMEs
Global Application Security Testing Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Application Security Testing Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Application Security Testing Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Application Security Testing Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
JetBrains
Synopsys
Perforce (Klocwork)
Micro Focus
SonarSource
Checkmarx
Veracode
CAST Software
Parasoft
WhiteHat Security
GrammaTech
Idera (Kiuwan)
Embold
RIPS Technologies
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Application Security Testing Software Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Application Security Testing Software Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Application Security Testing Software Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Application Security Testing Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Application Security Testing Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Application Security Testing Software Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Application Security Testing Software Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Application Security Testing Software Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Application Security Testing Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Application Security Testing Software Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Application Security Testing Software Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1
