Virtual Cards Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Virtual Cards in Global, including the following market information:
Global Virtual Cards Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Virtual Cards market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
B2B Virtual Cards Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Virtual Cards include Abine, American Express, Billtrust, Cryptopay, CSI (Corporate Spending Innovations), DiviPay, Emburse, Fraedom and JP Morgan Chase, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Virtual Cards companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Virtual Cards Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Virtual Cards Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
B2B Virtual Cards
B2C Remote Payment Virtual Cards
B2C POS Virtual Cards
Global Virtual Cards Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Virtual Cards Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Consumer Use
Business Use
Other
Global Virtual Cards Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Virtual Cards Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Virtual Cards revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Virtual Cards revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Abine
American Express
Billtrust
Cryptopay
CSI (Corporate Spending Innovations)
DiviPay
Emburse
Fraedom
JP Morgan Chase
Marqeta
Mastercard
Mineraltree
Pay with Privacy
Qonto
Skrill
Stripe
Token
Wex
Wirecard
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Virtual Cards Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Virtual Cards Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Virtual Cards Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Virtual Cards Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Virtual Cards Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Virtual Cards Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Virtual Cards Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Virtual Cards Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Virtual Cards Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Virtual Cards Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Virtual Cards Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Virtual Cards Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Virtual Cards Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Virtual Cards Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 B2B Virtual Cards
