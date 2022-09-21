IP Geolocation Solutions Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of IP Geolocation Solutions in Global, including the following market information:
Global IP Geolocation Solutions Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global IP Geolocation Solutions market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Broad IP Geolocation Service Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of IP Geolocation Solutions include Google Cloud, ipstack, MaxMind?Inc, Neustar?Inc, Digital Element, ipapi, CRFS, Geolocation Software and IP2Location, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the IP Geolocation Solutions companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global IP Geolocation Solutions Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global IP Geolocation Solutions Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Broad IP Geolocation Service
Speciality POI Service
Global IP Geolocation Solutions Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global IP Geolocation Solutions Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Financial Use
Commercial Use
Educational Use
Medical Use
Other
Global IP Geolocation Solutions Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global IP Geolocation Solutions Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies IP Geolocation Solutions revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies IP Geolocation Solutions revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Google Cloud
ipstack
MaxMind?Inc
Neustar?Inc
Digital Element
ipapi
CRFS
Geolocation Software
IP2Location
TIBCO Engage
El Toro
Teamgate
SafeGraph Inc
ATTOM Data Solutions
MapData Services
Digital Map Products, Inc
NAVmart
HERE Technologies
Pitney Bowes Inc
Factual
TripsByTips
CEDA
Pajat Solutions?Ltd
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 IP Geolocation Solutions Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global IP Geolocation Solutions Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global IP Geolocation Solutions Overall Market Size
2.1 Global IP Geolocation Solutions Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global IP Geolocation Solutions Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top IP Geolocation Solutions Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global IP Geolocation Solutions Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global IP Geolocation Solutions Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 IP Geolocation Solutions Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies IP Geolocation Solutions Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 IP Geolocation Solutions Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 IP Geolocation Solutions Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 IP Geolocation Solutions Companies
4 Market Sights by Produ
