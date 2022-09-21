Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication in Global, including the following market information:

Global Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication market was valued at 2012.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 4258 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cloud Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication include Amazon, Gemalto, Microsoft, Oracle, Auth0, IBM, Ping Identity, Zoho Corp and Okta, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cloud Based

On Premises

Global Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Business Use

Financial Service

Healthcare

Public Sectors

Manufacturing

Retail

Other

Global Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Amazon

Gemalto

Microsoft

Oracle

Auth0

IBM

Ping Identity

Zoho Corp

Okta

PortalGuard

SAASpass

RCDevs SA

Onelogin

