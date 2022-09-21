Medical Office EMR & EHR Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Medical Office EMR & EHR Software in Global, including the following market information:

Global Medical Office EMR & EHR Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Medical Office EMR & EHR Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

EMR(Electronic Medical Records) Software Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Medical Office EMR & EHR Software include Centricity EMR, Practice Fusion, ClearCare, WebPT, eClinicalWorks, NextGen Healthcare, Intergy EHR, NueMD and athenaClinicals, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Medical Office EMR & EHR Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Medical Office EMR & EHR Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Medical Office EMR & EHR Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

EMR(Electronic Medical Records) Software

EHR(Electronic Health Records) Software

Global Medical Office EMR & EHR Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Medical Office EMR & EHR Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Insuarance Company

Patients

Other

Global Medical Office EMR & EHR Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Medical Office EMR & EHR Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Medical Office EMR & EHR Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Medical Office EMR & EHR Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Centricity EMR

Practice Fusion

ClearCare

WebPT

eClinicalWorks

NextGen Healthcare

Intergy EHR

NueMD

athenaClinicals

Allscripts Professional EHR

Kareo EHR

Medisoft

RevolutionEHR

PulseEHR

CareLogic

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Medical Office EMR & EHR Software Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Medical Office EMR & EHR Software Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Medical Office EMR & EHR Software Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Medical Office EMR & EHR Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Medical Office EMR & EHR Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Medical Office EMR & EHR Software Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Medical Office EMR & EHR Software Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Medical Office EMR & EHR Software Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Medical Office EMR & EHR Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Medical Office EMR & EHR Software Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical Office EMR & EHR Software Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Medical Office EMR & EHR Software Companies



