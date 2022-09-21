Marketing Analytics Tools Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Marketing Analytics Tools in Global, including the following market information:

Global Marketing Analytics Tools Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Marketing Analytics Tools market was valued at 3044.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 6079.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cloud, SaaS, Web Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Marketing Analytics Tools include NINJACAT INC, Improvado?Inc, Alooma?Inc(Google Cloud), AgencyAnalytics, Adverity, SEMrush, Mixpanel, InsightSquared and Datorama, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Marketing Analytics Tools companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Marketing Analytics Tools Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Marketing Analytics Tools Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cloud, SaaS, Web

Mobile-Android Native

Mobile-iOS Native

Installed

Global Marketing Analytics Tools Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Marketing Analytics Tools Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Other

Global Marketing Analytics Tools Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Marketing Analytics Tools Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Marketing Analytics Tools revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Marketing Analytics Tools revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

NINJACAT INC

Improvado?Inc

Alooma?Inc(Google Cloud)

AgencyAnalytics

Adverity

SEMrush

Mixpanel

InsightSquared

Datorama

Domo

Funnel.io

Fivetran?Inc

Supermetrics Oy

TapClicks

AdStage

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Marketing Analytics Tools Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Marketing Analytics Tools Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Marketing Analytics Tools Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Marketing Analytics Tools Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Marketing Analytics Tools Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Marketing Analytics Tools Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Marketing Analytics Tools Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Marketing Analytics Tools Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Marketing Analytics Tools Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Marketing Analytics Tools Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Marketing Analytics Tools Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Marketing Analytics Tools Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Marketing Analytics Tools Companies

