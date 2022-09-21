Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Systems Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Systems in Global, including the following market information:
Global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Systems Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Systems market was valued at 6113.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 14080 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 12.7% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Public Cloud Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Systems include IBM, Cisco, Huawei, StarWind Software Inc., Hitachi, Lenovo, CenturyLink, Scale Computing and Nutanix, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Systems companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Systems Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Public Cloud
Private Cloud
Hybrid Cloud
Global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Systems Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Financial Service
Healthcare & Life Science
Manufacturing
Media & Entertainment
Public Sectors
E-commerce
SMEs
Telecom
Global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Systems Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Systems revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Systems revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
IBM
Cisco
Huawei
StarWind Software Inc.
Hitachi
Lenovo
CenturyLink
Scale Computing
Nutanix
Hewlett Packard Enterprise
VMware vSAN
NetApp
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Systems Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Systems Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Systems Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Systems Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Systems Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Systems Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Systems Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Systems Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Systems Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Systems Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Systems Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Glo
