OpenStack Cloud Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of OpenStack Cloud Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global OpenStack Cloud Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global OpenStack Cloud Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Private Cloud Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of OpenStack Cloud Software include Cisco, IBM, Lenovo, Red Hat, OpenStack, Mirantis, Platform9, RACKSPACE and Ubuntu, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the OpenStack Cloud Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global OpenStack Cloud Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global OpenStack Cloud Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Private Cloud
Public Cloud
Hybrid Cloud
Global OpenStack Cloud Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global OpenStack Cloud Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
BFSI
Government
Retail
Automotive
Healthcare
Education
Media & Entertainment
Other
Global OpenStack Cloud Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global OpenStack Cloud Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies OpenStack Cloud Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies OpenStack Cloud Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Cisco
IBM
Lenovo
Red Hat
OpenStack
Mirantis
Platform9
RACKSPACE
Ubuntu
Fuga?Cloud
Mesosphere
SUSE
HPE
EXIN
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 OpenStack Cloud Software Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global OpenStack Cloud Software Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global OpenStack Cloud Software Overall Market Size
2.1 Global OpenStack Cloud Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global OpenStack Cloud Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top OpenStack Cloud Software Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global OpenStack Cloud Software Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global OpenStack Cloud Software Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 OpenStack Cloud Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies OpenStack Cloud Software Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 OpenStack Cloud Software Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 OpenStack Cloud Software Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 OpenStack Cloud Software Companies
4 Market Sights by Produ
