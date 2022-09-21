Mainframe Monitoring Tools Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Mainframe Monitoring Tools in Global, including the following market information:

Global Mainframe Monitoring Tools Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Mainframe Monitoring Tools market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Real-time Monitoring Tools Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Mainframe Monitoring Tools include IBM, Syncsort, ASG Technologies, Pandora FMS, BMC Software, Dynatrace, Broadcom, Tone Software and Rocket Software, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Mainframe Monitoring Tools companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Mainframe Monitoring Tools Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Mainframe Monitoring Tools Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Real-time Monitoring Tools

Near-time Monitoring Tools

Post-processing Tools

Global Mainframe Monitoring Tools Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Mainframe Monitoring Tools Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

BFSI

Public Sectors

Retail

Manufacturing & Automotive

Telecom

Healthcare

Service Providers

Other

Global Mainframe Monitoring Tools Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Mainframe Monitoring Tools Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Mainframe Monitoring Tools revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Mainframe Monitoring Tools revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

IBM

Syncsort

ASG Technologies

Pandora FMS

BMC Software

Dynatrace

Broadcom

Tone Software

Rocket Software

Zowe

LeuTek GmbH

