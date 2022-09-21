Operational Analytics Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Operational Analytics Software in Global, including the following market information:

Global Operational Analytics Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Operational Analytics Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cloud Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Operational Analytics Software include Panorama Software, Fiix Software, Loggly, Workday, INETCO Insight, ChartMogul, iOPEX Technologies, Swisslog Holding Ltd and Smart Software, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Operational Analytics Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Operational Analytics Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Operational Analytics Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cloud Based

On Premises

Global Operational Analytics Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Operational Analytics Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Telecom

Retail & Consumer Goods

Manufacturing

Government

Energy & Utilities

Transportation

Other

Global Operational Analytics Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Operational Analytics Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Operational Analytics Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Operational Analytics Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Panorama Software

Fiix Software

Loggly

Workday

INETCO Insight

ChartMogul

iOPEX Technologies

Swisslog Holding Ltd

Smart Software

Operational Analytics GmbH

NGDATA

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Operational Analytics Software Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Operational Analytics Software Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Operational Analytics Software Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Operational Analytics Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Operational Analytics Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Operational Analytics Software Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Operational Analytics Software Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Operational Analytics Software Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Operational Analytics Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Operational Analytics Software Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Operational Analytics Software Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Operational Analytics Software Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2

