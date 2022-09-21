PHP Web Frameworks Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of PHP Web Frameworks Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global PHP Web Frameworks Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global PHP Web Frameworks Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Full-stack Frameworks Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of PHP Web Frameworks Software include Laravel, Phalcon Framework, CakePHP, Zend, Swoole, Symfony, CodeIgniter, Kraken Framework and Yii, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the PHP Web Frameworks Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global PHP Web Frameworks Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global PHP Web Frameworks Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Full-stack Frameworks
Microframeworks
Asynchronous Frameworks
Other
Global PHP Web Frameworks Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global PHP Web Frameworks Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Enterprises
Public Sectors & Organizations
Personal Use
Other
Global PHP Web Frameworks Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global PHP Web Frameworks Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies PHP Web Frameworks Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies PHP Web Frameworks Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Laravel
Phalcon Framework
CakePHP
Zend
Swoole
Symfony
CodeIgniter
Kraken Framework
Yii
Modx
Silex
FuelPHP
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 PHP Web Frameworks Software Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global PHP Web Frameworks Software Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global PHP Web Frameworks Software Overall Market Size
2.1 Global PHP Web Frameworks Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global PHP Web Frameworks Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top PHP Web Frameworks Software Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global PHP Web Frameworks Software Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global PHP Web Frameworks Software Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 PHP Web Frameworks Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies PHP Web Frameworks Software Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 PHP Web Frameworks Software Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 PHP Web Frameworks Software Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 PHP Web Frameworks Softw
