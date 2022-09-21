Uncategorized

IoT Analytics Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of IoT Analytics Software in Global, including the following market information:

Global IoT Analytics Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

 

The global IoT Analytics Software market was valued at 19320 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 43220 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period.

 

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Private Cloud Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of IoT Analytics Software include Google, AT&T, Amazon, SAS, SQLstream, ThingSpeak, Software AG, Axonize and Ubidots, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the IoT Analytics Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global IoT Analytics Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global IoT Analytics Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Private Cloud

Public Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Global IoT Analytics Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global IoT Analytics Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Commercial Use

Industrial Use

Agricultural Use

Government Use

Other

Global IoT Analytics Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global IoT Analytics Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies IoT Analytics Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies IoT Analytics Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Google

AT&T

Amazon

SAS

SQLstream

ThingSpeak

Software AG

Axonize

Ubidots

EVRYTHNG

Daliworks.Inc

GE Digital

VMWare

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 IoT Analytics Software Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global IoT Analytics Software Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global IoT Analytics Software Overall Market Size
2.1 Global IoT Analytics Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global IoT Analytics Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top IoT Analytics Software Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global IoT Analytics Software Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global IoT Analytics Software Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 IoT Analytics Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies IoT Analytics Software Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 IoT Analytics Software Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 IoT Analytics Software Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 IoT Analytics Software Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
 

 

