Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Software in Global, including the following market information:

Global Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

SaaS Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Software include Netskope, Microsoft, Oracle, Cloudlock, IBM, Symantec, Trend Micro, Palo Alto Networks?Inc and Skyhigh Networks, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

SaaS

PaaS

IaaS

Other

Global Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

BFSI

Industrial Controlling Systems

Automotive

Retail

Education

Healthcare

Service Providers

Other

Global Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Netskope

Microsoft

Oracle

Cloudlock

IBM

Symantec

Trend Micro

Palo Alto Networks?Inc

Skyhigh Networks

Bitglass

Perimeter 81

Zscaler

CipherCloud

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Software Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Software Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Software Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Software Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Software Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Software Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Software Product Type

