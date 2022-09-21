Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
SaaS Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Software include Netskope, Microsoft, Oracle, Cloudlock, IBM, Symantec, Trend Micro, Palo Alto Networks?Inc and Skyhigh Networks, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
SaaS
PaaS
IaaS
Other
Global Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
BFSI
Industrial Controlling Systems
Automotive
Retail
Education
Healthcare
Service Providers
Other
Global Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Netskope
Microsoft
Oracle
Cloudlock
IBM
Symantec
Trend Micro
Palo Alto Networks?Inc
Skyhigh Networks
Bitglass
Perimeter 81
Zscaler
CipherCloud
