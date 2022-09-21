Video Recording Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Video Recording Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global Video Recording Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Video Recording Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cloud-based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Video Recording Software include BASLER, Camtasia, CloudApp, Debut Video Capture, Ezvid, Filmora Scrn, GoPlay, Icecream Screen Recorder and Loom, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Video Recording Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Video Recording Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Video Recording Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Cloud-based
On-premises
Global Video Recording Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Video Recording Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Commercial
Personal
Other
Global Video Recording Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Video Recording Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Video Recording Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Video Recording Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BASLER
Camtasia
CloudApp
Debut Video Capture
Ezvid
Filmora Scrn
GoPlay
Icecream Screen Recorder
Loom
Monosnap
NCH Software
Panopto
QuickTime
Screencastify
Screencast-O-Matic
ScreenFlow
ShareX
SmartPixel?
SnagIt
TechSmith
Telestream
TinyTake?
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Video Recording Software Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Video Recording Software Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Video Recording Software Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Video Recording Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Video Recording Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Video Recording Software Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Video Recording Software Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Video Recording Software Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Video Recording Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Video Recording Software Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Video Recording Software Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Video Recording Software Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Video Recording Software Companies
