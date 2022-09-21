Futures Trading Service Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
In finance, a futures contract (more colloquially, futures) is a standardized forward contract, a legal agreement to buy or sell something at a predetermined price at a specified time in the future, between parties not known to each other.Contracts are negotiated at futures exchanges, which act as a marketplace between buyers and sellers. The buyer of a contract is said to be long position holder, and the selling party is said to be short position holder.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Futures Trading Service in Global, including the following market information:
Global Futures Trading Service Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Futures Trading Service market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Software-based Futures Trading Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Futures Trading Service include Daniels Trading, Saxo, Tradovate, NinjaTrader, AGT Futures, CQG, Gain Capital Group, ABLWSYS and SmartQuant, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Futures Trading Service companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Futures Trading Service Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Futures Trading Service Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Software-based Futures Trading
Web-based Futures Trading
Global Futures Trading Service Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Futures Trading Service Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Share Price Index Futures
Commodity Futures
Global Futures Trading Service Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Futures Trading Service Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Futures Trading Service revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Futures Trading Service revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Daniels Trading
Saxo
Tradovate
NinjaTrader
AGT Futures
CQG
Gain Capital Group
ABLWSYS
SmartQuant
E-Futures
TransAct Futures
Trade Navigator
MultiCharts
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Futures Trading Service Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Futures Trading Service Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Futures Trading Service Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Futures Trading Service Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Futures Trading Service Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Futures Trading Service Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Futures Trading Service Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Futures Trading Service Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Futures Trading Service Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Futures Trading Service Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Futures Trading Service Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Futures Trading Service Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Futures Trading Service Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 O
