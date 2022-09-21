Recipe Websites Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Recipe websites are somewhere that can provide you recipes.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Recipe Websites in Global, including the following market information:
Global Recipe Websites Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Recipe Websites market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Text Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Recipe Websites include AllRecipes, FoodNetwork, Genius Kitchen, TheKitchn, Yummly, Chowhound, Epicurious, SimplyRecipes and CookingLight, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Recipe Websites companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Recipe Websites Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Recipe Websites Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Text
Video
Other
Global Recipe Websites Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Recipe Websites Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Dessert
Drink
Fat loss food
Main Dish
Other
Global Recipe Websites Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Recipe Websites Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Recipe Websites revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Recipe Websites revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
AllRecipes
FoodNetwork
Genius Kitchen
TheKitchn
Yummly
Chowhound
Epicurious
SimplyRecipes
CookingLight
BettyCrocker
Cooks
EatingWell
MyRecipes
food gawker
Skinnytaste.com
Sprouted Kitchen
My New Roots
NOT WITHOUT SALT
Taunton Press
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Recipe Websites Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Recipe Websites Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Recipe Websites Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Recipe Websites Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Recipe Websites Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Recipe Websites Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Recipe Websites Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Recipe Websites Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Recipe Websites Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Recipe Websites Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Recipe Websites Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Recipe Websites Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Recipe Websites Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Recipe Websites Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/
Similar Reports:
Global and China Recipe Websites Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027