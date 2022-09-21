Recipe Apps Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Recipe apps are designed for offering recipes to the users.It?s tough to come up with inspiration for an exciting new meal idea every day though, and that?s where a good recipe app comes into play. They won?t actually cook the meal for you but with some apps offering great step by step instructions, even the most inexperienced of chefs should be able to get to grips with these.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Recipe Apps in Global, including the following market information:
Global Recipe Apps Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Recipe Apps market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Free Download Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Recipe Apps include BBC Good Food, Tasty, Oh She Glows, BigOven, Food Network in the Kitchen, Yummly, Allrecipes Dinner Spinner, Cookpad and Epicurious, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Recipe Apps companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Recipe Apps Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Recipe Apps Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Free Download
Paid Download
Global Recipe Apps Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Recipe Apps Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
iOS
Android
Global Recipe Apps Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Recipe Apps Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Recipe Apps revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Recipe Apps revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BBC Good Food
Tasty
Oh She Glows
BigOven
Food Network in the Kitchen
Yummly
Allrecipes Dinner Spinner
Cookpad
Epicurious
SideChef
Weber Grills
Kitchen Stories
Green Kitchen
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Recipe Apps Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Recipe Apps Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Recipe Apps Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Recipe Apps Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Recipe Apps Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Recipe Apps Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Recipe Apps Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Recipe Apps Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Recipe Apps Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Recipe Apps Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Recipe Apps Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Recipe Apps Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Recipe Apps Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Recipe Apps Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Free Download
4.1.3 Paid Download
4.2 By T
