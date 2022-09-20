Metal Can Ends Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Metal Can Ends market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Metal Can Ends market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Aluminium
Steel
Other
Segment by Application
Beverage
Canned Food
Others
By Company
ORG Technology Co. Ltd.
Crown
Hangzhou Shield Trading
Easy Open Lid Industry Corp Yiwu
Can Pack Group
Daiwa Can Company
CPMC Holdings
Baosteel Packaging
Shandong Gaotang JBS Bioengineering Co., Ltd.
Shandong Sinopackmate Co., Ltd.
Anhui BIOPIN Group
BURNIST GROUP
China Aluminium Cans
Novelis
Kaida Group Co. Ltd
Homedia (Zhangzhou) Import and Export Co., Ltd.
Alucosuper
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Metal Can Ends Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Metal Can Ends Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Aluminium
1.2.3 Steel
1.2.4 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Metal Can Ends Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Beverage
1.3.3 Canned Food
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Metal Can Ends Production
2.1 Global Metal Can Ends Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Metal Can Ends Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Metal Can Ends Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Metal Can Ends Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Metal Can Ends Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Metal Can Ends Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Metal Can Ends Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Metal Can Ends Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Metal Can Ends Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Metal Can Ends Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Metal Can Ends Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Metal Can Ends by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global Metal Can Ends Revenue by Region
3.5.1 Global Metal Can Ends Revenue by Region (20
